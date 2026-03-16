Temple crematorium in Nakhon Phanom shuts as fuel shortage disrupts funerals

A well-known temple in Nakhon Phanom province has temporarily suspended cremation services after facing a shortage of fuel needed to operate its crematorium, raising concern among local residents who rely on the temple for funeral rites.

On March 15, 2026, Wat Mahathat in Mueang district confirmed reports circulating on social media that it had temporarily stopped accepting bodies and closed its crematorium.

Phra Khru Samu Kittichai Sukhawattano, deputy abbot of Wat Mahathat and assistant ecclesiastical provincial chief of Nakhon Phanom, said the temple had already issued an official announcement through its Facebook page.

He explained that the temple could not obtain fuel for its cremation furnace because petrol stations in the area had refused to sell fuel in containers, making it impossible for the temple to store reserve supplies.

The temple’s cremation furnace is an environmentally friendly system that operates using both oil and electricity. Each cremation requires approximately 90 litres of fuel, costing about 3,000 baht per service.

Previously, the temple could keep a reserve of up to 100 litres of fuel. However, petrol stations are now limiting purchases to 500 baht per transaction and refusing to fill fuel containers or jerry cans.

As a result, the temple cannot guarantee that enough fuel will be available when a body arrives for cremation.