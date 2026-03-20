Oil shortage fears threaten confidence in Thai tourism, hotel association warns

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said an oil shortage is currently the most serious concern, even more damaging than rising fuel prices.
He said higher prices can still be managed, as businesses and the public are able to adjust costs and plan their travel accordingly. Even if fuel rises by 5-10 baht per litre, people can still decide whether to go ahead with a trip. But if petrol stations run out of fuel altogether, travel plans would be thrown into disarray.
Tourists, he said, would be left anxious about whether they could continue their journeys, making travel far less enjoyable. Thienprasit warned that such a situation could hurt the tourism sector just as much as safety-related confidence issues, particularly if negative reports begin spreading that visitors should avoid Thailand because fuel is unavailable.
“If fuel is expensive, everyone can still manage costs and plan transport and travel. But once stations run dry, with people driving from one petrol station to another without being able to refuel, that becomes something neither businesses nor the public can manage,” he said.
Although the government has said oil reserves are sufficient for more than 90 days, Thienprasit urged against complacency. Even if officials insist the situation is under control, he said there is still a risk of missteps that could escalate into a wider confidence crisis for Thailand.
“Foreign tourists may begin to question whether they can really travel around Thailand, and it would seriously damage the country’s image if Thailand were seen as having no fuel,” he said.
He also called on the government to urgently secure sufficient fuel supplies and provide clear communication about the domestic energy situation.
If supplies are not adequate, he said, authorities should launch a serious energy-saving campaign. And if fuel prices have to rise, then they should be allowed to do so, as people understand this is the result of a global crisis pushing oil prices higher.
Thienprasit said the shortage would initially deter domestic travel, given that more than half of all domestic tourism trips in Thailand are made by car. If people fear they may not be able to find fuel, they may simply decide not to travel at all.
Even if the disruption proves short-lived, he said the problem could still cause immediate damage. If it drags on, however, the impact could be as severe as the case involving Chinese actor Wang Xing, who disappeared near the Thai-Myanmar border in early 2025.
“Some people in Bangkok may no longer feel confident about travelling to Pattaya or Hua Hin because they fear running out of fuel on the way. That is the worst-case scenario, and it is even worse than high fuel prices. It makes people feel it is better not to travel at all,” he said.
As a tourism operator, Thienprasit said he does not want to see that happen, especially when the domestic market had been viewed as a key hope for Thailand’s tourism sector during the low season in the second and third quarters.