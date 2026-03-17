TAT, private sector push tourism aid with fuel tax cut and free domestic flights

“The strategy to revive the Chinese tourist market, which Thailand must continue pursuing, is two-way tourism promotion as a win-win strategy. This has helped raise the proportion of Thai passengers on Thailand-China routes to 30-40%, from just 10% before the Covid-19 outbreak. Airlines are now very happy to have a higher share of Thai passengers, as it helps reduce risk. It is a tourism model that can also be extended to other markets, such as the Andaman cluster linked with Malaysia and Singapore, to build more stable tourism.”

As for the European market, travelling through ATTA member companies, it was found that after the Middle East incident, numbers fell by as much as 30%.

Other markets must therefore be sought urgently to compensate, such as attracting travellers from Central Asia to transit in China before coming to Thailand.

In addition, roadshows are planned in the second and third quarters to promote tourism in Taiwan, South Korea, China and India.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said March is already the month with the lowest number of Middle Eastern tourists travelling to Thailand, while it is also the downward period heading into the low season for the European market.

Based on meetings with THA, hotel chains with a strong luxury-market base reported that new room bookings this year still exceed cancellations, meaning the overall picture remains positive.

However, short-haul markets still need to be further promoted, for example, through charter-flight support schemes to keep ticket prices affordable, as well as domestic tourism stimulus measures based on a “co-payment” concept similar to the previous “Let's Go Halves” scheme.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the TAT, said the agency will focus on finding replacement markets for lost long-haul tourists by expanding short-haul markets in Asia, including China, South Korea, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, as well as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

This will be done through a two-way tourism promotion strategy, working with partner countries to encourage travel flows in both directions and reduce risk for airline operators so they do not rely too heavily on one-way traffic.

In addition, TAT will use the remaining budget from the “Thailand Summer Blast” project to support airlines in adding more flights to major and secondary cities continuously.

The deadline for airlines to apply for support has already been extended to July 2026.

TAT will also seek to revise additional conditions to support long-haul market flights for consideration by the new Cabinet.

“And another project that will be revived for submission to the new Cabinet is the Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights scheme. Under this measure, foreign tourists who buy regular-priced international air tickets to Thailand would receive free return domestic air tickets. This project had previously been proposed to the former government, but it was left pending and is still awaiting consideration.”

As for domestic tourism stimulus measures, it is expected that the new government led by the Bhumjaithai Party will definitely push ahead with the “Let's Go Halves Plus” project.

TAT will therefore need to identify ways in which tourism elements can be “plus” or added to the scheme.