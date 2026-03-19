PM says no “mystery hoarders” behind fuel fears, blames panic buying as daily demand jumps

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday addressed concerns over reports of “missing” 10,000 litres of fuel and fears of shortages, saying authorities are still working through the data but insisting there is no supply shortage.

He said crude oil imports remain normal, there has been no reduction in production, and refinery output is also normal.

However, he said public anxiety has driven a surge in consumption of more than 10 million litres, and authorities must identify where that additional demand is coming from and manage the situation so the public does not feel compelled to stockpile. He said the government must also ensure the fuel transportation system supplying petrol stations returns to normal as quickly as possible.

Asked whether officials had found the “mystery figure” responsible, Anutin responded by asking what the “mystery figure” had done. Reporters said it referred to someone hoarding fuel for personal gain.

Anutin rejected the suggestion, saying there is no “mystery figure” hoarding fuel. “There are only members of the public who are worried and are stockpiling,” he said. Daily fuel consumption, he added, has risen from 67 million litres per day to 84 million litres per day, even though production remains unchanged and there are no import problems. The key task now, he said, is to manage the situation and reassure people that fuel is not running out and that there is no need to hoard.

Pressed again on whether there was no “mystery hoarder”, Anutin replied briefly: “There isn’t one. How could we find one? Everyone is just looking out for themselves.”