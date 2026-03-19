Anutin wins overwhelming MP backing to become Thailand’s 32nd prime minister

Bhumjaithai Party leader and prime minister candidate Anutin Charnvirakul won overwhelming support from MPs to become Thailand’s 32nd prime minister, marking his second tenure as premier.
The PM vote was held on Thursday (March 19, 2026), at 10am when Sophon Saram, Speaker of the House of Representatives, convened a special sitting of the 27th House of Representatives to elect the new prime minister.
The sitting was held to consider the urgent matter of approving a person deemed suitable for appointment as prime minister under Section 159 of the Constitution. The atmosphere inside Parliament was lively, with the public closely watching the outcome of the vote, which was widely seen as a defining moment for Thai politics following the general election on February 8, 2026.
The prime ministerial selection process was carried out under Section 159 of the Constitution, with the following key conditions:
The final result showed that Anutin won 293 votes, comfortably above the required threshold.
House vote summary:
The result means the House elected Anutin as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister. Although this marks his second consecutive term as premier, he remains the 32nd prime minister of Thailand rather than becoming the 33rd.
Before the voting began, Anutin addressed the chamber after being nominated for the premiership. He said he was ready to govern the country through cooperation from all sides and stressed that every MP, regardless of party affiliation, was an equal representative of the Thai people.
He began by thanking MPs who had endorsed and supported his nomination. He said that whether or not members voted for him, he regarded them all as representatives of the people with equal dignity. He added that he was ready to listen to advice and criticism from every sector and put it into practice if entrusted with leading the government.
“I will be a prime minister who works with every representative of the Thai people to the fullest extent of my ability, so as to bring the greatest possible benefit and well-being to Thailand and its people,” Anutin said.
Anutin also referred to the royal address delivered by His Majesty the King at the opening of Parliament on March 14 as a guiding principle for his work. He said correctness and the well-being of the people must remain the highest priority, so that parliamentary work and the administration of the country proceed in line with the constitutional path.
His remarks underscored his pledge to place national interest above all else and to carry out his duties within the constitutional framework.
Towards the end of his address, Anutin reflected on his experience in office. He acknowledged that the previous administration had been a minority government, a first in Parliament, but said it had still managed to move the country forward and achieve goals in many areas.
He said that if he were again entrusted with the premiership, he and the Cabinet would fully support legislative work and remain committed to resolving outstanding problems with maximum efficiency.
“Whatever the outcome of today’s decision by the House of Representatives may be, I will accept it with respect, and I would like to thank all those who have supported the administration of the country throughout this time, both civil servants and the people,” Anutin said in closing.