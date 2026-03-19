Anutin wins overwhelming MP backing to become Thailand’s 32nd prime minister

'Anutin wins clear majority

The final result showed that Anutin won 293 votes, comfortably above the required threshold.

House vote summary:

Anutin Charnvirakul: 293 votes

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut: 119 votes

Abstentions: 86 votes

Total MPs: 499

The result means the House elected Anutin as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister. Although this marks his second consecutive term as premier, he remains the 32nd prime minister of Thailand rather than becoming the 33rd.

Anutin says he is ready to work with MPs from every party

Before the voting began, Anutin addressed the chamber after being nominated for the premiership. He said he was ready to govern the country through cooperation from all sides and stressed that every MP, regardless of party affiliation, was an equal representative of the Thai people.

He began by thanking MPs who had endorsed and supported his nomination. He said that whether or not members voted for him, he regarded them all as representatives of the people with equal dignity. He added that he was ready to listen to advice and criticism from every sector and put it into practice if entrusted with leading the government.

“I will be a prime minister who works with every representative of the Thai people to the fullest extent of my ability, so as to bring the greatest possible benefit and well-being to Thailand and its people,” Anutin said.

Royal guidance and constitutional path

Anutin also referred to the royal address delivered by His Majesty the King at the opening of Parliament on March 14 as a guiding principle for his work. He said correctness and the well-being of the people must remain the highest priority, so that parliamentary work and the administration of the country proceed in line with the constitutional path.

His remarks underscored his pledge to place national interest above all else and to carry out his duties within the constitutional framework.

Pledges support for legislative work

Towards the end of his address, Anutin reflected on his experience in office. He acknowledged that the previous administration had been a minority government, a first in Parliament, but said it had still managed to move the country forward and achieve goals in many areas.

He said that if he were again entrusted with the premiership, he and the Cabinet would fully support legislative work and remain committed to resolving outstanding problems with maximum efficiency.

“Whatever the outcome of today’s decision by the House of Representatives may be, I will accept it with respect, and I would like to thank all those who have supported the administration of the country throughout this time, both civil servants and the people,” Anutin said in closing.