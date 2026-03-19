PM chairs crisis talks on fuel shortages at pumps, vows stricter legal controls

On March 19, 2026, at Parliament, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting of the Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East to address fuel shortages reported at petrol stations.

Representatives from key state agencies and the private sector joined the talks, including the Finance Ministry, Energy Ministry, Interior Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Justice Ministry, Transport Ministry, the Budget Bureau, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), refinery operators, Section 7 oil traders, and wholesale fuel distributors, or jobbers.





At the start of the meeting, Anutin thanked all parties for attending the afternoon session amid the conflict in the Middle East, which he said was showing signs of becoming prolonged and was likely to affect both the global economy and Thailand to some degree.

He said the government had already adjusted its energy measures to better reflect the situation, including setting a new ceiling for diesel prices, announcing fuel prices to prevent consumers from being exploited, promoting biofuels, and extending delivery times for transporting fuel to service stations. He said all of these measures were aimed at ensuring motorists could continue buying fuel in the same way they could before the war in the Middle East broke out.