Brent tops $110 as Middle East energy sites come under attack

Brent crude rose sharply above US$110 a barrel in early trading on Thursday (March 19) as fresh attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East heightened fears of broader supply disruption.

Brent gained 2.8% to US$110.40 a barrel in the morning session, as markets reacted to escalating strikes between Iran and Israel, with both sides targeting key energy assets and showing no sign of de-escalation.

The latest surge pushed the global oil benchmark back above the US$110 level, although it remained below the intraday peak of US$119.50 a barrel recorded on March 9, shortly after the conflict intensified.

The most recent escalation came after Iran reportedly struck an industrial complex in Qatar that houses the world’s largest liquefied natural gas export facilities. The attack was said to have caused heavy damage, while Qatari authorities were dealing with a fire at Ras Laffan Industrial City following what was described as a second strike.