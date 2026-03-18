Iran launches cluster-warhead strike on Israel after Larijani assassination

Iran’s state television reported on Wednesday (March 18) that Iran had attacked Israel’s Tel Aviv with missiles carrying cluster warheads, which Tehran said was retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Ali Larijani, Iran’s top security leader.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a televised statement that the weapons used in the attack on Israel included Khorramshahr-4 and Ghadr missiles, both of which carry multiple warheads.

The overnight attack on Tuesday (March 17) killed two civilians in an area near Tel Aviv that is densely populated and also home to key Israeli military installations. Since the war began, at least 14 people have been killed in Israel.