Middle East conflict cuts 1,000 flights to Thailand, slows 2026 aviation growth

Thailand’s aviation sector has taken a significant hit from the conflict in the Middle East, with more than 1,000 flights from Middle Eastern airlines to Thailand cancelled since February 28, 2026, and overall flight growth this year now expected to be limited to no more than 3%.

Surachai Nuprom, executive vice president and acting president of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI), said on Wednesday (March 18, 2026) that the conflict could affect flight routes between Europe, the Middle East and Asia, as well as overall flight volumes in Thailand.

Based on current monitoring of air traffic service operations, he said, the situation has already had a significant impact on traffic volumes in Thai airspace.