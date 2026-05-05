“Cancer is Curable" Redefining the Journey of Care - Bhana Chandrakamol, MD. I Time to Talk EP.63

In this episode of Time to Talk, we speak with Bhana Chandrakamol, MD. (นพ.พณะ จันทรกมล), Director of Piyavate Hospital and CEO of Bangpakok Hospital Group.

Dr. Bhana shares the vision behind the Cancer & Radiation Therapy Center at Piyavate Hospital, where advanced technology and integrated care are dedicated to supporting cancer patients throughout their treatment journey.

Guided by the belief that “Cancer is Curable,” the center focuses on early detection, modern treatment, and compassionate care to help patients regain hope and improve their quality of life.