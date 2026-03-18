Farmers urge PM to ease fuel crisis as Middle East war hits production costs

Farmer representatives on Wednesday submitted a petition to the prime minister calling for urgent measures to ease hardship caused by the energy crisis, warning that the prolonged conflict in the Middle East is driving up fuel costs and disrupting farm production across Thailand.

At the Government Complaint Centre 1111 on Wednesday (March 18), Singchai Rueangkhachon, chairman of the coordinating working group for members of the National Farmers Council in the Central region, led representatives of farmer groups in submitting the letter through Santi Piyatat, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The group said tensions in the Middle East, which are expected to drag on and intensify, have created transport constraints and uncertainty in global energy markets, pushing fuel prices higher and affecting Thai farmers on a broad scale, particularly those involved in field crops, horticulture and aquaculture.