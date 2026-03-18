Middle East conflict drives Asia towards coal amid LNG shortages

Asia spot LNG prices have doubled to three-year highs in the second major supply shock in four years, as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has all but stopped, and No 2 global exporter Qatar has halted shipments. In South Asia, Bangladesh is increasing coal power generation and coal-fired power imports in March, daily government data shows.

Pakistan, meanwhile, aims to further boost power generated from domestic sources after solar additions helped it avoid a repeat of the LNG supply volatility behind widespread outages following Russia’s 2022 Ukraine invasion, Power Minister Awais Leghari said.

“With a reduction in LNG generation, plants running on locally mined coal will be able to produce more during off-peak hours,” Leghari told Reuters.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines is ramping up coal-fired power and slashing LNG-fired output, while Vietnam’s EVN told Reuters last week it is negotiating coal supply, and Thailand is boosting generation from its largest coal plant to preserve LNG.

South Korea plans to remove ceilings on coal-fired output and increase nuclear generation, while Japan’s top utility JERA told Reuters last week it will keep coal-fired power generation at high utilisation rates.