Thailand Ranks 8th Globally for Healthcare, Tops Southeast Asia

Thailand has secured a place among the world’s top 10 healthcare systems, ranking 8th globally and 1st in Southeast Asia with a score of 77.5, reflecting the strength of its medical personnel and healthcare services.

Numbeo, a global quality-of-life data website, has released its World’s Best Healthcare Systems 2026 ranking, which assesses the overall quality of healthcare systems in various economies and territories around the world.

The ranking is based on key factors including the skills and expertise of medical personnel, medical equipment, service systems and healthcare costs.