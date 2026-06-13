Thailand Ranks 8th Globally for Healthcare, Tops Southeast Asia

Thailand has secured a place among the world’s top 10 healthcare systems, ranking 8th globally and 1st in Southeast Asia with a score of 77.5, reflecting the strength of its medical personnel and healthcare services.
Numbeo, a global quality-of-life data website, has released its World’s Best Healthcare Systems 2026 ranking, which assesses the overall quality of healthcare systems in various economies and territories around the world.
The ranking is based on key factors including the skills and expertise of medical personnel, medical equipment, service systems and healthcare costs.
According to the index, Thailand’s healthcare system demonstrates global competitiveness, scoring 77.5 points and securing 8th place worldwide. This ranking positions Thailand within the top tier of international healthcare providers, surpassing the scores of several long-established European systems traditionally recognised for their high standards of public welfare.
In Asia, Thailand has maintained its position as a leading medical hub, joining top-ranked healthcare systems such as Taiwan (Chinese Taipei), which ranked 1st with 87.1 points, South Korea in 2nd with 82.9 points, and Japan in 4th with 80.1 points.
The index also reflects Thailand’s internationally recognised healthcare strengths, including the quality of its medical personnel, modern technology and access to quality services at reasonable prices.
MOPH PLUS+ Seven Pillars to Drive Thai Healthcare
Pattana Promphat, Minister of Public Health, said the ministry’s work from now on would be driven by the seven pillars of Thailand’s healthcare system, known as “MOPH PLUS+”, under the guiding vision of “good health at every stage of life, building the Thai economy through innovation and wisdom.”
The first pillar promotes good health at every stage of life through stronger primary care, seamless health data links, elderly and vulnerable care, proactive mental health services and rehabilitation centres in every district.
The second pillar advances smart medical innovation by using robots, AI, genomic medicine and precision care to improve diagnosis, treatment and Thailand’s medical industry.
The third pillar focuses on the health economy, promoting Thai medical services, herbal products, wellness businesses and safe, standardised medical cannabis in global markets.
The fourth pillar strengthens transparent management and crisis readiness through better governance, legal reform, efficient spending, migrant health coverage and domestic production of medicines, vaccines and medical supplies.
The fifth pillar raises service quality and promotes green hospitals by developing specialist centres, upgrading premium clinics, expanding disease screening and reducing carbon emissions.
The sixth pillar supports public health personnel by improving career security, staffing, welfare, fair compensation and healthcare benefits for workers and their families.
The seventh pillar aims to raise Thailand’s health system to international standards, support its bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and strengthen global cooperation in public health and trade.
Top 10 Best Healthcare Systems in 2026
Southeast Asia Healthcare Ranking in 2026
Source: www.thailand.go.th