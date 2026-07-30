Kumamoto earthquake toll rises as shelters face intense heat

Kumamoto Prefecture’s disaster response headquarters had confirmed 34 deaths by 3pm on Thursday (July 30), two days after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck south-western Japan.

Five people were seriously injured, while searches continued for those still missing and authorities had yet to establish the full scale of the destruction.

The recorded fatalities comprised 11 people in Yatsushiro, seven in Kashima, four in Hikawa, two in Uki and one in Kosa.

Nine additional deaths were being investigated to determine whether they were linked to the earthquake.

All seven victims in Kashima were workers at Aeon Mall Kumamoto, where an explosion occurred after the tremor.

They were among 12 people recovered from the rubble.

At a damaged Nippon Paper Industries Co. plant in Yatsushiro, 10 people were found after a chimney collapsed.