Japan weighs penalties for platforms over child online safety

Japan is considering penalties for social media operators whose safeguards for children are judged inadequate, following an interim report presented by an advisory panel at the Children and Families Agency on Thursday (July 30).
Japan’s current child internet safety law is primarily designed to limit access to harmful material.
The panel proposed a broader approach under which operators would assess risks created by their services, improve protections in response and keep those measures under continuing review.
The proposed shift reflects more complex dangers facing young users.
The report noted rising cases of children being drawn into illegal part-time jobs or becoming victims of sexual offences and consumer scams through social media and online games.
Platform design was also identified as a potential concern.
Algorithm-driven recommendations and infinite-scroll functions could keep users on services for longer, according to the report.
The panel also called for more reliable age checks that do not depend solely on users declaring their own age.
One option under consideration is the use of Japan’s My Number Card.
However, the report did not endorse a blanket age restriction.
The panel will continue examining the issue, taking account of the view that online spaces can provide an important sense of belonging for some children.
A final report is due by the end of 2026.
The agency is preparing for legislative revisions during the ordinary session of the Diet in 2027.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]