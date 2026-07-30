EA wins AREA 2026 award for extending oxygen concentrator service life

Energy Absolute Public Company Limited, or EA, one of Thailand’s leading renewable energy companies, has received the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 in the Health Promotion category for its “Oxygen Concentrator Life-Extension Project.” The initiative aims to restore oxygen concentrators to efficient working conditions and extend their operational lifespan, thereby improving access to essential medical equipment for hospitals, public health agencies, and patients in underserved areas.
AREA is a regional award programme recognising excellence in corporate responsibility and sustainability. Organised by Enterprise Asia, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting responsible entrepreneurship across Asia, the awards have been held annually since 2011. In 2026, more than 350 organisations from 19 countries and markets across Asia participated, with only 69 organisations recognised as ESG Champions.
This marks the third time EA has been recognised at the AREA. The Company previously received the Social Empowerment Award in 2018 for its “Ease Organic” project and the Green Leadership Award in 2024 for its synthetic biofuel production project using waste cooking oil. Its latest recognition in the Health Promotion category reflects EA’s continued commitment to advancing sustainability across social, environmental, and public health dimensions.
The Oxygen Concentrator Life-Extension Project is a collaboration among three organisations: EA, the Pure Heart Foundation, and the Mirror Foundation. EA contributes its technical expertise and resource management capabilities to support the refurbishment of oxygen concentrators, including the replacement of degraded adsorbent materials. The Pure Heart Foundation helps drive the initiative and coordinate social-sector collaboration, while the Mirror Foundation leverages its experience and network from the “Puay Hai Yuem” medical equipment lending programme to connect restored equipment with patients and organisations in need.
The collaboration was expanded after the partners found that many oxygen concentrators had been taken out of service because their internal adsorbent materials had deteriorated, even though the machines themselves could still be repaired and returned to use. The three organisations therefore worked together to develop a systematic process for maintenance, adsorbent replacement, and quality inspection before returning the restored units to service and delivering them to those in need.
This recognition reinforces EA’s commitment to advancing its organisation in line with ESG principles by applying its expertise and capabilities to create value alongside its business operations. The Oxygen Concentrator Life-Extension Project demonstrates how efficient resource management and collaboration with partner networks can generate tangible, long-term benefits for the public health system, the environment, and society.
EA remains committed to continuously integrating ESG principles into its corporate strategy and operations. The Company will further leverage its knowledge, technology, and partnerships to develop scalable initiatives that contribute to balanced growth and create sustainable value for the economy, society, and Thailand over the long term.