EA drives Thailand’s clean-energy transition through innovation and sustainability

As Thailand accelerates its transition towards a low-carbon future, Energy Absolute (EA) is positioning itself at the forefront of the country’s clean-energy transformation. For Chatrapon Sripratum, CEO and chairman of the Executive Committee of EA Group, sustainability is not only a goal but also the foundation of long-term economic resilience.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Chatrapon highlighted how EA’s integrated approach to clean energy is helping Thailand reduce its reliance on fossil fuels while strengthening energy security. He emphasised that the country already has strong potential, from renewable resources to industrial capabilities, to build a sustainable energy ecosystem.

“Thailand has all the potential in the world,” he said, noting that coordinated policy across key ministries would accelerate progress. With the right alignment, he believes Thailand can move quickly towards a cleaner and more self-sufficient energy future.