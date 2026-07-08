EA drives Thailand’s clean-energy transition through innovation and sustainability

As Thailand accelerates its transition towards a low-carbon future, Energy Absolute (EA) is positioning itself at the forefront of the country’s clean-energy transformation. For Chatrapon Sripratum, CEO and chairman of the Executive Committee of EA Group, sustainability is not only a goal but also the foundation of long-term economic resilience.
In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Chatrapon highlighted how EA’s integrated approach to clean energy is helping Thailand reduce its reliance on fossil fuels while strengthening energy security. He emphasised that the country already has strong potential, from renewable resources to industrial capabilities, to build a sustainable energy ecosystem.
“Thailand has all the potential in the world,” he said, noting that coordinated policy across key ministries would accelerate progress. With the right alignment, he believes Thailand can move quickly towards a cleaner and more self-sufficient energy future.
At the core of EA’s strategy is the development of renewable energy and supporting technologies. While electric vehicles are part of the equation, the company’s broader focus is on building a complete clean-energy ecosystem. This includes generating renewable power, developing battery storage systems and creating infrastructure that supports efficient energy use.
Batteries play a crucial role in this transition. Thailand has abundant solar potential, but renewable energy requires reliable storage to ensure consistent supply. EA’s investment in battery technology aims to stabilise energy systems, reduce costs for consumers and decrease dependence on imported fuels.
Beyond electricity, EA is also advancing sustainable fuel solutions. Green diesel, or hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), is a key component of its strategy, particularly for sectors such as agriculture and heavy transport that still rely on liquid fuels. By upgrading palm oil facilities to produce HVO, EA supports more than a million Thai farming households while contributing to lower carbon emissions.
Another pillar of EA’s sustainability efforts is carbon credit development. Chatrapon explained that international markets demand strict verification standards, particularly under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. EA has addressed this by using reliable, standardised data to establish credible emissions baselines.
Chatrapon said EA’s role in the world’s first Article 6 carbon-credit case helped demonstrate that Thailand can produce high-quality, internationally recognised carbon credits. The company’s use of real-time data, collected directly from energy systems, enhances transparency and builds trust among global buyers.
Ultimately, EA’s vision goes beyond individual technologies. By integrating renewable energy, sustainable fuels, battery storage and carbon markets, the company is building a circular ecosystem that supports both environmental sustainability and economic growth.
For Chatrapon, the path forward is clear: a balanced approach that combines innovation, policy alignment and long-term commitment to clean energy. Through this strategy, EA is not only supporting Thailand’s sustainability goals but also helping shape a more resilient and competitive future.