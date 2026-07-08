Cabinet approves World Bank loan for Koh Lanta and Songkhla bridges

The Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Finance’s borrowing from the World Bank through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), worth THB4.55 billion, together with grant assistance of THB129.30 million, for a combined THB4.6793 billion.

The funding will be used for the construction of a bridge linking Koh Lanta in Krabi province and a bridge across Songkhla Lake connecting Songkhla and Phatthalung provinces.

The Cabinet also approved the use of arbitration to settle disputes under World Bank conditions.

Ploytalay Laksameesangchan, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (July 7, 2026) had approved the draft Loan Agreement, draft Grant Agreement and related documents for the Koh Lanta bridge project, linking Koh Lanta Klang Subdistrict and Koh Lanta Noi Subdistrict in Krabi province, and the Songkhla Lake bridge project, connecting Krasae Sin District in Songkhla province with Khao Chaison District in Phatthalung province, with a combined budget of THB4.6793 billion, as proposed by the Ministry of Finance.