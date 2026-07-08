Thailand cannabis draft law targets medical use and shop controls

Pattana Promphat, Public Health Minister, pressed ahead with the draft Cannabis and Hemp Act on Tuesday (July 7, 2026), aiming to control cannabis for medical use only.

He ordered tighter oversight from source to destination after problems were found involving illegal transport abroad and the use of fake licences.

The ministry is also working with police and local authorities to accelerate a crackdown on illicit cannabis outlets and shops with expired licences, estimated at more than 6,000 nationwide, to prevent recreational cannabis use and speed up efforts to bring cannabis outlets into order through a GPS-based system.

Pattana confirmed that the Bhumjaithai Party’s cannabis policy would cover medical cannabis only.

He said the draft Cannabis and Hemp Control Act, which is set to go before Parliament, had already completed a public consultation early last month, but did not reach deliberation in the current session.

The bill would control cannabis from the cultivation stage.

The current framework relies on the Act on the protection and promotion of herbs and various ministerial regulations, which regulate sales, transfers and extraction, but do not yet cover cultivation.

The new bill would impose relatively high and serious penalties for violations.