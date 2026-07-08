Cambodia gains wider aviation cargo rights under US Open Skies deal

Cambodia has signed an Open Skies air transport agreement with the United States, marking a major step in the country’s push to expand its aviation network and strengthen its role in regional air cargo and logistics.

The agreement was signed in Washington, DC, by US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Dr Mao Havannall, minister in charge of Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation. The US State Department described it as an Air Transport Agreement aimed at advancing bilateral aviation ties, while Cambodia’s civil aviation authority confirmed the signing of the Open Skies agreement in Washington.





The deal follows years of negotiations between the two countries. Cambodianess reported that the aviation agreement came after 12 years of talks and was expected to support commercial aviation, tourism and trade between Cambodia and the United States.