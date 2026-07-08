Cambodia gains wider aviation cargo rights under US Open Skies deal

WEDNESDAY, JULY 08, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Cambodia gains wider aviation cargo rights under US Open Skies deal

The United States and Cambodia have signed an Open Skies air transport agreement, unlocking wider cargo rights and strengthening aviation links

  • Cambodia and the United States have signed an Open Skies air transport agreement to expand aviation ties, with a focus on strengthening Cambodia's role in regional air cargo and logistics.
  • A key provision of the deal grants seventh-freedom traffic rights for all-cargo services, allowing US cargo airlines to operate flights between Cambodia and third countries without needing to connect to the US.
  • The agreement provides airlines from both nations with greater flexibility to decide routes, flight frequency, and capacity, with market forces shaping fares rather than government control.
  • This deal is expected to support Cambodian exporters and logistics operators by creating more direct air links to regional and global markets, positioning the country as a more competitive logistics point.

Cambodia has signed an Open Skies air transport agreement with the United States, marking a major step in the country’s push to expand its aviation network and strengthen its role in regional air cargo and logistics.

The agreement was signed in Washington, DC, by US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Dr Mao Havannall, minister in charge of Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation. The US State Department described it as an Air Transport Agreement aimed at advancing bilateral aviation ties, while Cambodia’s civil aviation authority confirmed the signing of the Open Skies agreement in Washington.

Cambodia gains wider aviation cargo rights under US Open Skies deal

The deal follows years of negotiations between the two countries. Cambodianess reported that the aviation agreement came after 12 years of talks and was expected to support commercial aviation, tourism and trade between Cambodia and the United States.

Under Open Skies principles, airlines from both sides are given broader flexibility to decide routes, flight frequency, capacity and aircraft type, while fares and services are generally shaped by the market rather than direct government control.

A key feature of the agreement is the opening of seventh-freedom traffic rights for all-cargo services. Aviation Week reported that the provision allows US cargo airlines to operate between Cambodia and third countries without needing an operational link back to the United States, a move that could strengthen Cambodia’s appeal as a regional logistics point.

For Cambodia, the deal comes at a time when the country is trying to lift its aviation profile beyond passenger travel and position itself more firmly within Southeast Asia’s supply chain network. Wider cargo rights could support exporters, logistics operators and investors seeking more direct air links into regional and global markets.

Cambodia’s air cargo volume rose 34% year on year to 38,951 tonnes in the first five months of 2026, even as passenger traffic fell 6% to 2.87 million travellers, according to figures from the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation cited by Xinhua and Cambodian media.

Cambodia gains wider aviation cargo rights under US Open Skies deal

The agreement also lands alongside growing US interest in Cambodia’s aviation infrastructure. The US International Development Finance Corporation and Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation signed a letter of intent outlining US$100 million in strategic financing for Techo International Airport, Cambodia’s new international gateway and one of the country’s largest infrastructure projects.

The DFC’s project summary says Techo International Airport, located south of Phnom Penh, is designed to replace the existing Phnom Penh International Airport as the capital’s main gateway. Phase 1 is designed to handle up to 13 million passengers a year, with capacity rising to 30 million annually after Phase 2.

Cambodia gains wider aviation cargo rights under US Open Skies deal

The airport project includes two four-kilometre runways across its two phases, a main passenger terminal, support facilities, access roads and other infrastructure. The DFC document also notes that the project has been screened as Category A because of potential environmental and social impacts associated with a large greenfield international airport.

Together, the Open Skies agreement and the airport financing plan point to a broader effort by Cambodia and the United States to deepen economic cooperation through aviation, trade, tourism and infrastructure. For Phnom Penh, the agreement removes an important barrier to wider air connectivity. For Washington, it expands its network of Open Skies partners while strengthening commercial links with a fast-growing Southeast Asian market.

The agreement is expected to be implemented by aviation authorities on both sides on the basis of cooperation and reciprocity, while full operational benefits will depend on airline demand, cargo flows and the pace at which Cambodia’s aviation infrastructure develops.

Source: state.govtransportation.gov

The Nation Editorial Team

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