Cambodia gains wider aviation cargo rights under US Open Skies deal

Cambodia has signed an Open Skies air transport agreement with the United States, marking a major step in the country’s push to expand its aviation network and strengthen its role in regional air cargo and logistics.
The agreement was signed in Washington, DC, by US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Dr Mao Havannall, minister in charge of Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation. The US State Department described it as an Air Transport Agreement aimed at advancing bilateral aviation ties, while Cambodia’s civil aviation authority confirmed the signing of the Open Skies agreement in Washington.
The deal follows years of negotiations between the two countries. Cambodianess reported that the aviation agreement came after 12 years of talks and was expected to support commercial aviation, tourism and trade between Cambodia and the United States.
Under Open Skies principles, airlines from both sides are given broader flexibility to decide routes, flight frequency, capacity and aircraft type, while fares and services are generally shaped by the market rather than direct government control.
A key feature of the agreement is the opening of seventh-freedom traffic rights for all-cargo services. Aviation Week reported that the provision allows US cargo airlines to operate between Cambodia and third countries without needing an operational link back to the United States, a move that could strengthen Cambodia’s appeal as a regional logistics point.
For Cambodia, the deal comes at a time when the country is trying to lift its aviation profile beyond passenger travel and position itself more firmly within Southeast Asia’s supply chain network. Wider cargo rights could support exporters, logistics operators and investors seeking more direct air links into regional and global markets.
Cambodia’s air cargo volume rose 34% year on year to 38,951 tonnes in the first five months of 2026, even as passenger traffic fell 6% to 2.87 million travellers, according to figures from the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation cited by Xinhua and Cambodian media.
The agreement also lands alongside growing US interest in Cambodia’s aviation infrastructure. The US International Development Finance Corporation and Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation signed a letter of intent outlining US$100 million in strategic financing for Techo International Airport, Cambodia’s new international gateway and one of the country’s largest infrastructure projects.
The DFC’s project summary says Techo International Airport, located south of Phnom Penh, is designed to replace the existing Phnom Penh International Airport as the capital’s main gateway. Phase 1 is designed to handle up to 13 million passengers a year, with capacity rising to 30 million annually after Phase 2.
The airport project includes two four-kilometre runways across its two phases, a main passenger terminal, support facilities, access roads and other infrastructure. The DFC document also notes that the project has been screened as Category A because of potential environmental and social impacts associated with a large greenfield international airport.
Together, the Open Skies agreement and the airport financing plan point to a broader effort by Cambodia and the United States to deepen economic cooperation through aviation, trade, tourism and infrastructure. For Phnom Penh, the agreement removes an important barrier to wider air connectivity. For Washington, it expands its network of Open Skies partners while strengthening commercial links with a fast-growing Southeast Asian market.
The agreement is expected to be implemented by aviation authorities on both sides on the basis of cooperation and reciprocity, while full operational benefits will depend on airline demand, cargo flows and the pace at which Cambodia’s aviation infrastructure develops.
Source: state.gov, transportation.gov