Pump prices fall by over 2.5 baht per litre on July 8

Motorists in Thailand will see lower fuel prices from Wednesday (July 8) as two major retailers move to cut pump prices by more than 2.5 baht per litre.

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited, or OR, and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited announced reductions across major fuel categories, with petrol and gasohol prices falling by 2.51 baht per litre and diesel prices dropping by 2.56 baht per litre.

The new prices take effect from 5am on July 8, 2026. The announced rates are Bangkok retail prices and do not include local maintenance tax.