Pump prices fall by over 2.5 baht per litre on July 8

WEDNESDAY, JULY 08, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Pump prices fall by over 2.5 baht per litre on July 8

OR and Bangchak cut Bangkok retail fuel prices from July 8, lowering petrol and gasohol by 2.51 baht and diesel by 2.56 baht per litre

Motorists in Thailand will see lower fuel prices from Wednesday (July 8) as two major retailers move to cut pump prices by more than 2.5 baht per litre.

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited, or OR, and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited announced reductions across major fuel categories, with petrol and gasohol prices falling by 2.51 baht per litre and diesel prices dropping by 2.56 baht per litre.

The new prices take effect from 5am on July 8, 2026. The announced rates are Bangkok retail prices and do not include local maintenance tax.

OR’s revised retail prices are as follows:

  • Diesel B20: 29.94 baht per litre, down 2.56 baht
  • Diesel: 34.94 baht per litre, down 2.56 baht
  • Gasohol E20: 29.94 baht per litre, down 2.51 baht
  • Gasohol 91: 34.57 baht per litre, down 2.51 baht
  • Gasohol 95: 34.94 baht per litre, down 2.51 baht
  • Petrol: 43.93 baht per litre, down 2.51 baht
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 47.79 baht per litre
  • Super Power X Diesel: 50.05 baht per litre
  • Super Power X 99: 49.79 baht per litre

Bangchak’s revised retail prices are as follows:

  • Diesel B20: 29.94 baht per litre, down 2.56 baht
  • Hi Diesel S: 34.94 baht per litre, down 2.56 baht
  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 49.25 baht per litre
  • Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus: 48.44 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E85 S EVO: 25.88 baht per litre, down 2.51 baht
  • Gasohol E20 S EVO: 29.94 baht per litre, down 2.51 baht
  • Gasohol 91 S EVO: 34.57 baht per litre, down 2.51 baht
  • Gasohol 95 S EVO: 34.94 baht per litre, down 2.51 baht

The reductions are expected to ease travel costs for motorists and provide some relief for households and businesses facing transport-related expenses.

The Nation Editorial Team

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