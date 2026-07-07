Sumo resurgence fills arenas as rising stars and tradition pull in fans

Japan’s ancient sport of sumo is back in strong public favour, with regular tournaments recording full houses for more than 300 straight days as fans return to the arena in force.

The May grand tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan was sold out for all 15 days, pushing the current run of capacity crowds to 310 days.

The streak began on the sixth day of the January 2023 tournament in Tokyo and now stands as the second-longest in sumo history.

The record remains 666 consecutive days, stretching from the 11th day of the November 1989 tournament in Fukuoka, south-western Japan, to the opening day of the May 1997 tournament in Tokyo.

Regular tournaments are staged every two months.

For stablemaster Nishiiwa, who oversees public relations for the Japan Sumo Association, the explanation begins with what happens inside the ring.

“The action in the ring is compelling.

Championship races are exciting, and more bouts now feature powerful offence and strong defence,” said Nishiiwa, the former wrestler Wakanosato, who rose to sekiwake, sumo’s third-highest rank.

“We offer various services for fans, but ultimately, if the bouts themselves are boring, spectators will not come.”

The strength of the upper ranks has also helped sustain interest.