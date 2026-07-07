Thailand cuts fuel prices from July 8 as oil fund adjusts rates

Thailand will cut retail fuel prices from Wednesday (July 8), with diesel falling by 2.56 baht per litre and all petrol and gasohol grades dropping by 2.51 baht per litre.

The decision was approved at a meeting of the Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee on Tuesday (July 7), chaired by Energy Minister Akanat Promphan.

Akanat confirmed that the meeting acknowledged an order from the prime minister issued during the Cabinet meeting on the same day. The order instructed the Energy Ministry to find ways to reduce retail fuel prices as much as possible in line with lower global crude oil prices, while easing living costs for the public and cutting business expenses.

The committee acted under Section 3 of the Emergency Decree on Remedy and Prevention of Shortage of Fuel Oils, BE 2516 (1973), and Clause 3 of Prime Minister’s Order No 15/2019 on measures to address and prevent fuel shortages.