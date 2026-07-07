Bangkok makes global top 10 for luxury living costs in Julius Baer report

Top 10 most expensive cities for luxury living

The report ranked the world’s ten most expensive cities for luxury lifestyles as follows:

Singapore Zurich, Switzerland Monaco Hong Kong London, England Shanghai, China Paris, France Sydney, Australia Milan, Italy Bangkok, Thailand

Singapore retained the top spot for the fourth consecutive year, supported by ultra-high property and vehicle costs as well as the strength of the Singapore dollar.

Zurich climbed sharply to second place on the back of a stronger Swiss franc, while Monaco entered the top three for the first time, supported by currency strength and high real estate premiums.

Asia-Pacific dominates the luxury map

Asia-Pacific continued to dominate the global luxury market, taking half of the top ten spots in the 2026 Lifestyle Index.

The region’s strong showing reflects continued wealth creation, resilient premium consumption and the growing importance of Asian cities as centres for business, finance, tourism and luxury spending.

Bangkok’s inclusion alongside Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney also underlines Southeast Asia’s expanding role in global wealth flows, helped by regional economic growth, technology investment and the integration of artificial intelligence across business sectors.

Gold and currencies push up luxury prices

Julius Baer said currency movements were a key factor in this year’s ranking, particularly the strength of the Swiss franc, the euro and several Asia-Pacific currencies against the US dollar.

Commodity prices also played a major role. Gold’s sharp rise since 2024 pushed jewellery prices up 16.4%, while watches became 15.5% more expensive. Overall luxury goods prices rose by an average of 12.3%.

The increase reflected higher input costs, including precious metals, leather and skilled labour, as well as pricing strategies by global luxury brands.

Wealthy consumers shift towards experiences

The report also points to a shift in how wealthy consumers define luxury. High-net-worth individuals are increasingly spending on experiences such as hotel suites, fine dining, leisure travel and business-class flights, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

For Bangkok, this trend could strengthen the city’s position as a regional luxury lifestyle hub, supported by its hospitality sector, fine dining scene, wellness services, medical tourism and role as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

The Thai capital’s appeal now extends beyond tourism value, with the city increasingly competing in the premium lifestyle, education, retail and high-end services segments.

Cash gains ground as investors manage risk

The survey also found that wealthy individuals are adjusting their investment strategies in response to geopolitical uncertainty, currency volatility and broader macroeconomic risks.

Equities remain the top investment choice among high-net-worth individuals, but cash has overtaken real estate to become the second preferred asset allocation strategy.

The shift suggests that wealthy investors are placing greater emphasis on liquidity and flexibility as they navigate a more uncertain global economy.

Americas drop out of top ten

For the first time in three years, no city in the Americas appeared in the global top ten.

New York, which ranked eighth last year, fell to 11th this year, partly due to the weaker US dollar against other major currencies, even though domestic prices continued to rise.

Dubai also dropped to 14th from seventh place last year. The report said this did not necessarily mean Dubai had become cheaper, but rather that luxury costs in other cities had risen faster.

Healthcare costs vary sharply

The report also showed major changes in premium healthcare costs across global cities.

Singapore saw a sharp drop in its healthcare cost ranking, falling from third to 23rd globally, while São Paulo, Zurich and London became the three most expensive cities for high-end medical care.

The finding highlights how different cost categories can shift a city’s overall ranking, especially when currency movements, local regulation, service quality and private-sector pricing move in different directions.

Survey tracks global wealthy lifestyles

The report is based on a survey of 360 high-net-worth individuals with household investable assets of US$1 million or more.

The survey covered Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, North America and Latin America between February and March 2026, a period that both preceded and overlapped with the Middle East conflict that began on February 28.

For Bangkok, the findings underline a broader shift: the Thai capital is increasingly visible not only as a tourism and lifestyle destination, but also as part of the global map of wealth, premium consumption and luxury living.

Source: Julius Baer