Supaporn Pimpong filings put TRUE stake and other major holdings under scrutiny

Timeline of filings under Supaporn Pimpong

According to the Thai source material, filings under the name Supaporn Pimpong have appeared in connection with at least five listed companies since 2021.

The reported timeline includes:

September 14, 2021: acquisition of MAJOR shares, representing 9.99%

February 9, 2022: acquisition of GJS shares, representing 80%

2023: additional acquisition of GJS shares, representing 8%, with the reported holding later shown at around 48%

April 11, 2023: acquisition of BBL shares, representing 5.0122%

November 6, 2023: acquisition of AAV convertible securities, representing 5.33%

August 13, 2025: acquisition of KBANK shares, representing 5.1097%

June 15, 2026: acquisition of TRUE shares, representing 3.2174%, bringing the reported total holding to 7.0992% of voting rights

Other media reports have also linked the same name to repeated Form 246-2 filings involving multiple listed companies and said some filings have later raised questions or disputes over accuracy.

TRUE questions reported preferred-share data

TRUE later raised concerns over the reported holding and asked the SEC to verify the facts.

The company said the data on the SEC’s Form 246-2 system was preliminary and remained incomplete or under review. TRUE also noted that the filing referred partly to preferred shares, while the company said it had never offered preferred shares to the public and had no outstanding preferred shares.

TRUE said it had reported the matter to the SEC and expected the regulator to contact the filer to verify the information. The company also said the matter was not expected to have any significant impact on its business direction, management or operations.

SEC says filing followed system process

Anek Yuyuen, deputy secretary-general and spokesman of the SEC, said Section 246 requires investors whose holdings reach or cross every 5% threshold of total voting rights to report the acquisition or disposal of securities.

The rule is designed to inform investors of changes in control, or potential control, arising from securities holdings or convertible securities. Such information is important for investment decisions and must be disclosed in a timely manner, he said.

Reports are submitted through the SEC’s acquisition and disposal reporting system, known as Form 246-2. Filers must register, and the system checks their personal information against the Department of Provincial Administration’s civil registration database as an initial verification step.

The filer must report the acquisition or disposal within three business days of the transaction date.

TRUE case under deeper review

On the TRUE case, the SEC said preliminary checks showed that the filer had registered and that the system had checked personal information against the civil registration database under the normal process.

The report had also been submitted through the SEC’s system.

However, the SEC said it was now conducting an in-depth review of the accuracy of the acquisition and disposal information submitted in this case.

The review has left investors waiting for clarity on whether the reported TRUE holding was accurate, whether any data in the filing was incorrect, and whether the case points to a wider issue in the way major-shareholder reports are received, checked and published.