Supaporn Pimpong filings put TRUE stake and other major holdings under scrutiny

The name Supaporn Pimpong has drawn intense attention in Thailand’s capital market after a regulatory filing showed a reported stake of more than 7% in True Corporation Plc, or TRUE, prompting questions over the investor’s identity, previous filings and the accuracy of the reported shareholding.
The issue began after the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, published a Form 246-2 report on July 2, disclosing an acquisition of TRUE shares. The filing stated that Supaporn Pimpong acquired an additional stake in TRUE on June 15, representing 3.2174% of the company’s total voting rights.
When combined with her previously reported holding, the filing showed her total stake rising to 7.0992% of TRUE’s total voting rights. That level would place her immediately among TRUE’s major shareholders and, based on market prices at the time, imply a holding valued at tens of billions of baht. The filing also drew attention because the transaction was reported through UBS Group AG.
The size of the reported TRUE stake was not the only reason the filing attracted interest.
Supaporn Pimpong was not widely known in the Thai capital market before the TRUE filing, and investors began to question how an individual investor could appear with such a large position without a clear public profile.
The questions widened after searches of SEC filings showed that the same name had appeared in reports involving several listed companies over recent years, including MAJOR, GJS, BBL, AAV and KBANK.
Market attention also focused on cases where reported holdings appeared unusually large, while the name did not appear in some companies’ major shareholder lists. This has led investors to question the source of the filings, the structure of the holdings and whether the submitted data fully matched company records.
According to the Thai source material, filings under the name Supaporn Pimpong have appeared in connection with at least five listed companies since 2021.
The reported timeline includes:
Other media reports have also linked the same name to repeated Form 246-2 filings involving multiple listed companies and said some filings have later raised questions or disputes over accuracy.
TRUE later raised concerns over the reported holding and asked the SEC to verify the facts.
The company said the data on the SEC’s Form 246-2 system was preliminary and remained incomplete or under review. TRUE also noted that the filing referred partly to preferred shares, while the company said it had never offered preferred shares to the public and had no outstanding preferred shares.
TRUE said it had reported the matter to the SEC and expected the regulator to contact the filer to verify the information. The company also said the matter was not expected to have any significant impact on its business direction, management or operations.
Anek Yuyuen, deputy secretary-general and spokesman of the SEC, said Section 246 requires investors whose holdings reach or cross every 5% threshold of total voting rights to report the acquisition or disposal of securities.
The rule is designed to inform investors of changes in control, or potential control, arising from securities holdings or convertible securities. Such information is important for investment decisions and must be disclosed in a timely manner, he said.
Reports are submitted through the SEC’s acquisition and disposal reporting system, known as Form 246-2. Filers must register, and the system checks their personal information against the Department of Provincial Administration’s civil registration database as an initial verification step.
The filer must report the acquisition or disposal within three business days of the transaction date.
On the TRUE case, the SEC said preliminary checks showed that the filer had registered and that the system had checked personal information against the civil registration database under the normal process.
The report had also been submitted through the SEC’s system.
However, the SEC said it was now conducting an in-depth review of the accuracy of the acquisition and disposal information submitted in this case.
The review has left investors waiting for clarity on whether the reported TRUE holding was accurate, whether any data in the filing was incorrect, and whether the case points to a wider issue in the way major-shareholder reports are received, checked and published.