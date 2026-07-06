Don't Waste a Crisis: True Corporation's Sigve Brekke on Betting Big on AI

The Norwegian CEO explains why artificial intelligence is less about cutting costs and more about reimagining the entire business — and why Thailand's digital moment may be closer than anyone thinks.

In a glass-walled meeting room at True Digital Park in Bangkok, Sigve Brekke pauses mid-conversation, turns to an AI assistant, and asks it to suggest talking points for the very interview he is giving. Within seconds, three bullet points appear — accurate, contextually sharp, and unnervingly on the nose. He grins. "You don't need to be a professor in technology to use AI," he says. Point made.

Brekke, the Norwegian executive who steered the merger of True and DTAC to create Thailand's largest mobile operator, is one of the most vocal advocates for AI adoption in the region. But his pitch is different from the usual boardroom rhetoric. He is not talking about automation. He is talking about reinvention.