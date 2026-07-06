Thai flight attendant heroin case linked to Laos-based network: ONCB

Police at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau were preparing on Monday morning (July 6, 2026) to take Uthai, the hooded man who carried a parcel box in which heroin was hidden in a cloth bag for delivery to flight attendant Mina, and Nantawat, Uthai’s friend who was said to have destroyed evidence, to the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road at 11am to seek their remand in custody.

The two are suspects in a case involving the trafficking of heroin and the alleged hiring of a young flight attendant before her arrest in Australia.

Investigators opposed bail in the petition.

As for progress in the case, Pol Maj Gen Sombun Thiankhao, deputy commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), said the two suspects had provided information useful to the case.

The NSB is now expanding the investigation further.

Regarding the source of the heroin, the suspects said they had received it from Chiang Kham district in Phayao province, but officers were not yet convinced, as suspects can say anything.

Their statements, therefore, have to be checked against the evidence held by the police.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Uthai and Nantawat had so far found links only within the scope of this case and had not found links to any other case.

Uthai claimed he had done this three times before, but officers were not yet convinced.

Investigators believe a room rented by Uthai in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province was likely used as a place to pack and distribute drugs.

Officers are now checking where the drugs were sent, while details of the room rental remain part of the investigation file and cannot yet be disclosed.

During the morning, the lawyer for the two suspects visited Uthai and Nantawat.