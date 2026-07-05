Police uncover Ayutthaya hideout in flight attendant heroin case

Police searched an apartment in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district during an afternoon operation on Saturday (July 4, 2026), saying the room had been used as a hideout and packing site for cloth bags allegedly concealing heroin linked to flight attendant Mina.

Pol Gen Samran Nuanma, deputy national police chief, led the operation with Pol Lt Gen Nopasil Poolsawat, commissioner attached to the Office of the Commissioner-General, Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, and Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and the Office of Police Forensic Science joined the search.

Officers identified the room as being linked to Uthai Khanaphiwat, 57, a Hmong man whom police described as the blue-hooded suspect seen carrying a parcel to Mina at a condominium in Bang Na, Bangkok, on Monday (June 22).

Inside the room, police found eight separated pieces of elephant-pattern cloth, many strips of similar cloth and white powder attached to the scraps.

Forensic officers collected powder from the cloth and tested it with FTIR, or Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, an infrared-based chemical analysis tool.

Police said the test confirmed the powder was heroin.

Police also found a large amount of cash in THB1,000 banknotes, mobile phones, a wallet, shorts, a blue short-sleeved shirt and a backpack.

Investigators believe some items may have been used by Uthai on the day the heroin parcel was delivered to Mina.

The seized evidence was gathered for detailed forensic examination.

Uthai was brought down from a vehicle at 4.16pm to confirm the seized items and lead officers through the room.