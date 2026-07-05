Red Line Missing Link offers new hope for three-airport rail travel

Thailand’s long-delayed Red Line Missing Link project has returned to the spotlight as a possible rail solution for connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, as the high-speed rail link to the three airports faces growing uncertainty.

The suburban rail project covers the Bang Sue–Phaya Thai–Makkasan–Hua Mak section and the Bang Sue–Hua Lamphong section. If accelerated, it could allow the Red Line to connect with the Airport Rail Link and help maintain the wider plan for rail access between Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The Red Line Missing Link has gained fresh attention as the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) prepares to review the troubled high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, amid uncertainty over whether Asia Era One Co Ltd, the CP Group-linked winning bidder, can proceed.

The joint investment contract management committee will meet on July 15, 2026, before submitting proposals to the EEC Policy Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. A working group comprising the EECO, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Asia Era One is expected to present two options in August: amend the contract or terminate it.