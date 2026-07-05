Thailand seeks global ferry hub role through Interferry 2026

Thailand is seeking to raise its maritime travel industry to international standards through Interferry 2026, with the Transport Ministry positioning the event as a platform to attract investment, promote water-based tourism and advance cleaner ferry technology.

Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Bunyamanee outlined the plan after talks with Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram, chairwoman of Chao Phraya Express Boat Co Ltd and chair of the organising committee for Interferry 2026 – The 50th Annual Interferry Conference, which Thailand is hosting this year.

He noted that the discussions focused on upgrading Thailand’s water transport industry, improving infrastructure, encouraging investment and pushing the country towards becoming a regional and international hub for maritime travel.