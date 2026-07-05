Thailand seeks global ferry hub role through Interferry 2026

Thailand is seeking to raise its maritime travel industry to international standards through Interferry 2026, with the Transport Ministry positioning the event as a platform to attract investment, promote water-based tourism and advance cleaner ferry technology.
Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Bunyamanee outlined the plan after talks with Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram, chairwoman of Chao Phraya Express Boat Co Ltd and chair of the organising committee for Interferry 2026 – The 50th Annual Interferry Conference, which Thailand is hosting this year.
He noted that the discussions focused on upgrading Thailand’s water transport industry, improving infrastructure, encouraging investment and pushing the country towards becoming a regional and international hub for maritime travel.
Thailand’s hosting of Interferry 2026 marks an important milestone for the global ferry and passenger boat industry, while reflecting international confidence in the country’s readiness in water transport, river and marine tourism, and international conference management.
The conference is expected to give Thailand access to knowledge and experience from leading global operators and specialists in passenger vessel technology, safety, service standards and clean energy. These areas align with the country’s long-term direction for transport development.
The Transport Ministry plans to support cooperation between the public sector, private operators and international networks to raise Thailand’s water transport industry to global standards and open new investment opportunities.
“Interferry 2026 will be an important driver in creating a platform for government agencies, private operators and international experts to exchange views on structural challenges facing Thailand’s passenger boat industry,” Sanphet said.
He added that the discussions would cover laws, regulations, safety, vessel design, service standards, clean energy use and investment constraints, with the aim of developing Thailand’s maritime travel industry in a more systematic way and bringing it closer to international standards.
Supapan noted that Interferry 2026 would allow Thailand to study global approaches to maritime industry development, including next-generation vessel technology, clean energy, greenhouse gas reduction and alternative fuels such as hydrogen.
She explained that these insights would be important for shaping Thailand’s maritime policy and development direction over the next five to 10 years.
The conference is expected to bring together more than 400 participants from over 270 companies in 40 countries across Europe, the Americas and Asia. Attendees will include organisation leaders, executives, operators, government agencies, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the Marine Department, academics and specialists in the ferry and passenger boat industry.
Participants will exchange knowledge and experience on key issues including marketing strategy, route management, international maritime law under the International Maritime Organisation, safety, next-generation vessel technology, clean energy innovation and sustainable water transport development.
Interferry 2026 is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 4, 2026.