Greater Bangkok resale property supply reaches at least 400,000 units

Jessica Kimsap, Chief Business Officer at FazWaz, said Thailand’s property market was facing an accumulated inventory of at least 400,000 resale units awaiting sale in Bangkok and its vicinity.

Statistics over the past five years show that property owners take an average of as long as two and a half years to sell.

The problem is partly caused by the lack of an accurate benchmark price database, unlike markets in Europe or the United States, leading to pricing that does not match reality, even though buyer demand in the market continues.