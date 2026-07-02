Thailand cuts property transfer and mortgage registration fees

The Royal Gazette website on July 1, 2026, published two Ministry of Interior announcements reducing transfer and mortgage registration fees for eligible Thai property buyers.
The announcements followed a Cabinet decision on June 30, 2026.
The announcements said the measure is intended to ease the burden on people who want to buy a home of their own and to support property sales for the benefit of the national economy.
For detached houses, semi-detached houses, terraced houses, commercial buildings and land sold with these buildings, the transfer registration fee and mortgage registration fee will be charged at 0.01%. The reduced mortgage fee applies when the mortgage is registered at the same time as the transfer.
The measure applies when both the sale price and official valuation are no more than THB7 million, and when the mortgage amount is no more than THB7 million.
The buyer must be an individual Thai national.
The second announcement applies the same 0.01% rate to transfers and mortgages of condominium units in officially registered condominium buildings.
The reduced mortgage fee also applies when the mortgage is registered at the same time as the transfer.
Condominium buyers must meet the same limits: the sale price and official valuation must each be no more than THB7 million, the mortgage amount must be no more than THB7 million, and the buyer must be an individual Thai national.
The fee cuts took effect when the announcements were published in the Royal Gazette and will remain in place until June 30, 2027.