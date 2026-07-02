Thailand cuts property transfer and mortgage registration fees

The Royal Gazette website on July 1, 2026, published two Ministry of Interior announcements reducing transfer and mortgage registration fees for eligible Thai property buyers.

The announcements followed a Cabinet decision on June 30, 2026.

The announcements said the measure is intended to ease the burden on people who want to buy a home of their own and to support property sales for the benefit of the national economy.

For detached houses, semi-detached houses, terraced houses, commercial buildings and land sold with these buildings, the transfer registration fee and mortgage registration fee will be charged at 0.01%. The reduced mortgage fee applies when the mortgage is registered at the same time as the transfer.