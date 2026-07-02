Dr Joe, Madam Dear join 2027 budget committee

Thailand’s House of Representatives has named a 72-member special committee to examine the fiscal 2027 budget bill, with several familiar political figures included in the line-up.
The list, reported on July 1, includes 18 representatives from the Cabinet quota and members from political parties in proportion to their representation. The committee will review the draft Budget Expenditure Act for fiscal year 2027 after the bill cleared its first reading in the House.
Among the names drawing attention are Chaiwat Sathawornwichit, widely known as “Dr Joe”, a former Bangkok gubernatorial candidate, who appears under the People’s Party quota, and Watanya Bunnag, better known as “Madam Dear”, who joins under the Democrat Party quota.
Cabinet quota, 18 members
Ekniti Nitithanprapas; Paradorn Prissananantakul; Chada Thaised; Korrawee Prissananantakul; Yossawat Mapaisansin; Chalat Ratchakitprakarn; Nantana Songpracha; Anurak Chureemas; Somjet Limpaphan; Boonlue Prasertsopar; Weera Theerapatthanont; Boonchu Prasopkijtaworn; Acting Sub Lt Sarun Samanphan; Anan Kaewkamnoed; Monporn Charoensri; Worasit Kalptinan; Jiraporn Sindhuprai; and Phanom Phokaew.
Bhumjaithai Party, 21 members
Chayut Phummakanjana; Zakariya Sa-i; Natchanon Srikorkuea; Thana Kitpaiboonchai; Boonjong Wongtrairat; Boonchai Kittitharatharap; Pichanut Pojit; Pichanon Inprasan; Pimpatra Wichaikul; Peeraphat Ratchakitprakarn; Rangsan Wanchaiyanawong; Rueangwit Koonwattanapong; Supapanee Phosu; Sasithorn Kittithornkul; Col Sukchat Sasomsap; Suthichai Jaroonnet; Ongart Chatchaipholrat; Adipong Thitipitthaya; Adisak Kaewmungkhunsap; Anusorn Kraiwanutsorn; and Pikit Srichana.
People’s Party, 13 members
Sirikanya Tansakun; Surachet Pravinvongvuth; Natcha Boonchaiinsawat; Phetcharat Maichompoo; Natthaphong Sumanotham; Napat Jittapinankanta; Commander Kittipong Piyawanno; Natthaya Boonpakdee; Wisut Tantinun; Cholanat Koikul; Piangpano Boonklam; Narongdet Ulankul; and Chaiwat Sathawornwichit.
Pheu Thai Party, 8 members
Rawee Lekuthai; Supachai Nopkham; Somkiat Tandiloktrakul; Pattana Sapso; Somjet Saengcharoenrat; Palakorn Pimpanit; Surapoj Torcharoensuk; and Natthida Thepsuthin.
Kla Tham Party, 6 members
Prasit Notha; Chayanant Ketmek; Nattachart Wongprasert; Poramet Jina; Group Captain Anudith Nakornthap; and Ongart Wongprayoon.
Other parties