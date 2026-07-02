Dr Joe, Madam Dear join 2027 budget committee

Thailand’s House of Representatives has named a 72-member special committee to examine the fiscal 2027 budget bill, with several familiar political figures included in the line-up.

The list, reported on July 1, includes 18 representatives from the Cabinet quota and members from political parties in proportion to their representation. The committee will review the draft Budget Expenditure Act for fiscal year 2027 after the bill cleared its first reading in the House.

Among the names drawing attention are Chaiwat Sathawornwichit, widely known as “Dr Joe”, a former Bangkok gubernatorial candidate, who appears under the People’s Party quota, and Watanya Bunnag, better known as “Madam Dear”, who joins under the Democrat Party quota.