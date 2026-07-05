South Korean scam suspect arrested in Pattaya over Interpol warrant

After receiving the information, investigators tracked Kim’s movements and found that he regularly visited a health massage shop in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi. Officers began a stakeout at the shop on July 2.

On the afternoon of July 3, police spotted a man matching Kim’s description entering the Thai massage shop. Officers identified themselves, presented the arrest warrant and informed him that his temporary permission to stay in Thailand had been revoked.

Police later escorted him to a nearby residence for a search, where several computers were found. An initial examination allegedly uncovered back-office management systems for online gambling websites, including user and agent account information.

Officers also found records showing total bets, the difference between betting volumes and winnings, and rolling turnover generated by gambling activity. Investigators believe Kim had annual turnover of more than 124 million baht from each gambling website under his management.

Police seized the computers for further examination as they expand the investigation. Kim was taken to the Immigration Bureau for legal proceedings related to his deportation.