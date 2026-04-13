Anti-Scam Center warns of four online scams targeting Thais this Songkran

Anti-Online Scam Operation Center has warned the public to stay alert to online fraud during the Songkran holiday, saying criminals are refining their tactics to make scams harder to detect and hoping to exploit the long break to cause widespread damage.

The AOC 1441 hotline said Songkran is a high-risk period because people tend to travel more and spend more, making them easier targets for online criminals.

It identified four major scam tactics now spreading widely.

The first involves fake accommodation and travel ticket bookings. Scammers create bogus pages or websites and advertise unusually cheap deals to trick people into transferring money in advance before disappearing with the funds. The AOC advised people to book only through trusted platforms and avoid direct transfers.

The second scam involves hacked social media accounts being used to ask for money. Fraudsters use Facebook or LINE accounts belonging to friends or relatives to send urgent messages asking for financial help.

The recommended safeguard is to call and verify the person’s identity before sending any money, while also strengthening account security with strong passwords and two-factor authentication.

The third involves fake links offering cash giveaways or discounts. These often appear in the form of seasonal promotions, such as travel cash handouts or fuel discounts.

Once clicked, the link may immediately steal personal data. People are therefore urged not to click links from unknown sources and to check URLs carefully before opening them.