Inside the scammer compound: jail cells, torture rooms and a vice empire exposed

One striking feature seen in almost every scam office was a large red ceremonial drum placed prominently in the room, decorated with a red dragon motif. Officials said it was believed these drums were beaten in celebration whenever scammers succeeded in extracting enough money from victims to meet their targets. Many of the rooms also displayed company logos and workplace mottos, including slogans roughly meaning, “The efficiency of your hands will prove the value of your existence,” as well as Chinese sayings intended to motivate workers, such as, “If we have a strong mind, we can determine our own destiny.”

The visit also revealed a basement detention area used to punish those who failed to meet performance targets. In one building in Zone E, reporters were shown 12 cramped holding rooms. Inside were items described as torture equipment, with no basic comforts provided. Each room contained only a small bottle for urination, and CCTV cameras had been installed to monitor detainees’ movements at all times. The upper floors of the same building were said to have been used as the working area for senior call-centre bosses.

Authorities said the wider compound had developed into a self-contained underground economy. Within the area were shops, massage venues and even a hospital of its own, identified as Zhong NAN Hospital. The hospital contained a pharmacy room, consulting rooms, an X-ray room and an operating theatre, all apparently fully equipped.

Officials believed the hospital was used mainly to treat Chinese nationals, pointing to the fact that all signage inside was in Chinese and that the doctors stationed there were also Chinese. However, they added that the hospital had also been used as a military base and as a launch site for suicide drones during previous fighting in the area.





The compound also included an entertainment complex featuring a casino, karaoke venues, massage establishments, hotels and places linked to commercial sex services.





Authorities said this section was a restricted zone, accessible only to businessmen and high-level Chinese bosses for entertainment and social gatherings, while ordinary scammers were not allowed to enter.





What emerged from the inspection was not merely a collection of scam offices, but an extensive criminal enclave built to support fraud, punishment, profit and privilege on an industrial scale.