Thai cyber police, NBTC raid Bangkok warehouse, seize illegal drones

Following an urgent order from Pol Lt Gen Surapol Prembutr, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), for cyber police to investigate and monitor threats to national security arising from both the international war situation in the Middle East and the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, Pol Maj Gen Kritach Bamrungrattanayot, commander of CCIB Division 4, assigned officers under his command to spread out and gather intelligence both online and on the ground.

Their investigation found that a group of traders had been smuggling large numbers of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, from overseas for illegal sale via social media.

Pol Col Suban Chokphimpha, superintendent of Sub-division 1, CCIB Division 4, then assigned officers under his command to investigate further until they found evidence that the drones smuggled in from abroad had been stored inside a warehouse in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, before being sold through online marketplace platforms and social media.

Based on the evidence gathered, investigators believe this was a commercial operation rather than ordinary possession for personal use.