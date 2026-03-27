Thai cyber police, NBTC raid Bangkok warehouse, seize illegal drones

Following an urgent order from Pol Lt Gen Surapol Prembutr, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), for cyber police to investigate and monitor threats to national security arising from both the international war situation in the Middle East and the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, Pol Maj Gen Kritach Bamrungrattanayot, commander of CCIB Division 4, assigned officers under his command to spread out and gather intelligence both online and on the ground.
Their investigation found that a group of traders had been smuggling large numbers of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, from overseas for illegal sale via social media.
Pol Col Suban Chokphimpha, superintendent of Sub-division 1, CCIB Division 4, then assigned officers under his command to investigate further until they found evidence that the drones smuggled in from abroad had been stored inside a warehouse in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, before being sold through online marketplace platforms and social media.
Based on the evidence gathered, investigators believe this was a commercial operation rather than ordinary possession for personal use.
The investigation also found that a group of nominees, both Thai and foreign, totalling more than 10 people, had registered more than 10 stores on well-known online marketplace platforms to sell the illegal drones, with the ultimate beneficiaries being foreign nationals.
If such drones were to be widely distributed, they could be used to carry out acts affecting national security and the safety of the public.
Officers, therefore, coordinated with the Regional Office of NBTC 1 and gathered evidence before successfully obtaining court warrants to search the warehouse.
Most recently, on March 26, 2026, Pol Lt Gen Surapol Prembutr, commissioner of the CCIB, led a joint operation to cordon off and search two storage warehouses inside Soi Phrathep Rat Mori 6, Pracha Phatthana Road, Thap Yao subdistrict, Lat Krabang district, Bangkok.
The searches uncovered 2,083 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, that had not been licensed by the Office of the NBTC, 169 CCTV cameras, 27 internet signal distribution devices, and a large amount of related evidence.
Officers therefore seized all of the items and handed them over to inquiry officers for legal proceedings.
Police are now expanding the investigation to track down and question all those involved and proceed with legal action.
The offences include a violation of Section 6 of the Radio Communications Act 1955, which states: “No person shall make, possess, use, import, export or trade in radio communication equipment unless permission has been granted by a competent official.”
The penalty under Section 23 of the Radio Communications Act 1955 is a fine of up to 100,000 baht, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.
There is also an offence under Section 246 of the Customs Act, which states: “Any person who assists in concealing, assisting in selling, helping remove, buying, taking in pawn, or otherwise receiving goods which they should know are connected with an offence under Section 242 (smuggled goods) shall be liable to imprisonment for up to five years, or a fine equal to four times the price of the goods including duty, or both.”
“If the act is committed with knowledge that the goods are connected with an offence under Section 243 (duty evasion), the penalty shall be imprisonment for up to five years, or a fine of not less than half and not more than four times the additional duty payable, or both.”
And “if the act is committed with knowledge that the goods are connected with an offence under Section 244” (import prohibition evasion), “the penalty shall be imprisonment for up to five years, or a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.”