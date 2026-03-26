Thailand starts strict nationwide traffic enforcement April 1

Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police and director of the Traffic Management Centre, said on March 25, 2026, that progress was being made in strengthening traffic discipline under the policy of Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet, commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, which is aimed at reducing road accidents through concrete law enforcement.

At present, the Traffic Management Centre is in the final stretch of Phase 1, “Warning Before Fine”, which will end on March 31, 2026.

Data since January show that 196,028 warnings have been issued to offenders through the Police Ticket Management (PTM) system in a bid to raise awareness and encourage changes in driving behaviour before stricter measures take effect.