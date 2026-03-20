British reality TV star found dead in Phuket canal; police suspect accidental fall, no signs of assault

Thai police are investigating the death of a British man whose body was found in a drainage canal near a hotel in Phuket, with initial examinations finding no signs of assault and officers suspecting he fell in by accident and was unable to climb out.

Police said they were notified at about 2.00pm on March 14, 2026 that the body of Jordan Wright, 32, a British national, had been found lying face down in a canal in Soi Bang Tao 2, Choeng Thale subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket.

Investigators, forensic doctors and crime-scene officers examined the area and carried out an initial post-mortem. Authorities said they found no visible injuries consistent with an attack.

At the scene, officers recovered a hotel room key card for Room 2109 at COCO Phuket Bangtao (Soi Choeng Thale 14). Police said they collected evidence and are conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of death.