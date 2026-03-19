Jungceylon promotes Phuket to global travellers with summer campaign

Phuket Square Co., Ltd., the management of Jungceylon Shopping Center in Patong, Phuket, is preparing to welcome the summer season with a series of activities aimed at attracting food lovers and shopping enthusiasts through its “Hot Summer Sale” campaign, offering discounts of up to 70%.

The campaign aims to promote Phuket to global traveller using the popular provincial mascot “Nong Joong,” a baby seven-colored lobster, under the theme “Island Vibes with Joong,” running from March 20 to April 6, 2026.

Mr. Prawit Janyasittikul, Chief Executive Officer of Phuket Square Co., Ltd., stated that rising tensions in the Middle East have led to an increasing number of travel cancellations to Thailand, changing the mix of short- and long-haul international tourists during this period.

“As a retail leader located in a world-renowned tourist destination, Jungceylon is committed to reinforcing Phuket and Thailand’s image as a ‘Safe Destination,’ said Mr. Prawit. “We are reflecting the country’s high standards of quality and safety to maintain long-term visitor confidence.”

The company has adjusted its strategy to focus more on short-haul and Asian markets, specifically Malaysia, India, China, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong, to offset declines in other markets. This includes online campaigns, collaborations with KOLs and KOCs targeting Asian audiences and joint promotions with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to attract visitors, particularly from ASEAN countries and India.