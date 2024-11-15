DOTOY x Jungceylon: A Celestial Collaboration

Prawit further stated that “For Phuket’s high season, Jungceylon is packed with activities and entertainment to welcome tourists from around the world, beginning in November 2024. He anticipates that in the final quarter, the center will see tourist traffic of no less than 45,000–50,000 visitors per day, an increase of 15–20%. The main target remains international tourists, making up over 80%, with most visitors from Europe, such as Russia, Australia, the UK, Germany, the United States, and Scandinavia. Furthermore, Asian tourists are growing, with arrivals from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, alongside tourists from China. Most are FIT (Free Independent Travelers) who plan their own trips, a segment currently showing strong growth.”

To solidify its status as a “Shopping Destination in Patong,” Jungceylon is launching the season with the campaign “Jungceylon 7 Days Special: Thai Fest,” offering seven extraordinary days of special deals. In collaboration with over 300 stores, the center will feature discounts of up to 70%.

Shoppers who spend 3,000 baht will receive a chic Jungceylon plastic woven bag, while those who spend 5,000 baht or more will get a limited edition “Jungceylon Junk Pants.” Receipts can be shown at the Tourist Privilege booth in the Bay Zone. Throughout seven days, visitors will also enjoy daily Thai cultural performances, including Muay Thai demonstrations, Thai dance, traditional Thai dessert-making, fruit carving, and Southern-style shadow puppetry. The event will run from November 13–19, 2024.

Moreover, visitors can look forward to a grand parade marking the launch of Phuket’s tourism season.

Experience the joy, smiles, and laughter with a world of imagination in Patong’s Oasis and enjoy endless fun and unforgettable memories in a dream world of Jungceylon, under the concept “A Journey to Wonderland” at the Phuket Carnival on Patong Beach Road on December 8, 2024. Join the Christmas and New Year 2025 celebration in nonstop style with “Santa Claus Around the World,” a grand parade of international Santas from over 13 countries dressed in adorable traditional outfits. Activities include Christmas Carol singing and a Christmas Concert featuring diva singer “Silvy” Pavida Moriggi, known for her powerful and unique voice, from December 23–25, 2024.

End the year and welcome 2025 together with the New Year’s Eve Party, featuring timeless hits of the legendary “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley with Elvis fans, the thrilling Reindeer Racing Competition, and a New Year 90’s Retro Concert, where you can dance the night away to 90’s hits, filling everyone’s hearts with joy. This final celebration will take place on December 31, 2024 – January 1, 2025.”

“The Jungceylon Shopping Center in Patong, Phuket, will extend its operating hours during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday season. This will allow both Thai and international tourists to fully enjoy their time relaxing, dining, drinking, and shopping. The center will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. from December 23, 2024, to January 1, 2025,” said Prawit.

