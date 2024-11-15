DOTOY x Jungceylon: A Celestial Collaboration

Prawit Janyasittikul, Chief Executive Officer of Phuket Square Co., Ltd., which operates Jungceylon Shopping Center in Patong, Phuket, stated, “Jungceylon is a must-visit destination for tourists from around the world when they travel to Patong, Phuket. The rising global popularity of art toys and collectible toys, which appeal to all ages and convey meaning beyond language, highlights a unique connection between ‘art toys’ and ‘Jungceylon.’ Through collaboration with world-renowned artists, we have created ‘DOTOY X JUNGCEYLON’ as a year-end gift, welcoming the New Year 2025 for both Phuket residents and international tourists.”
For the end of this year, the company is ready to allocate over 20 million baht in marketing funds to organise promotional events, advertising, and a series of vibrant activities to bring joy to both Thai and international shoppers and tourists. This celebration, marking the end of the year and the New Year’s festivities, reaffirms its status as a “Shopping Destination in Patong.”
This year’s theme, “DOTOY X JUNGCEYLON,” will feature the “Angel Boy” art toy character, a mischievous boy with horns who loves chewing gum and blowing bubbles. This creation is the work of Korean artists Yoon Kiseok and Min Kyungsun from DOTOY (DO IT YOURSELF TOY), who collaborated with Jungceylon Shopping Center, Patong, Phuket.
The center will be transformed into a festive wonderland under the concept “Wish and Desire,” filled with the playful, bright, and fun character Angel Boy in various poses and activities throughout the shopping center.
The highlight will be a giant “Angel Boy” Christmas tree balloon over 10 meters tall, featuring Angel Boy in a bright pink dolphin suit, symbolising Patong Municipality. This installation will serve as a new landmark for Phuket residents and tourists to check in and enhance the festive shopping atmosphere.
For collectors, the “DOTOY X JUNGCEYLON Collection” will be available through the special year-end campaign “SANTA TREASURE.” DOTOY fans can collect the limited edition “Gift of Love” Art Toy Angel Boy-DOTOY Collection in a special color, sized at 150% and limited to only 500 pieces exclusively at Jungceylon.
Shoppers who spend 2,000 baht in Jungceylon stores can redeem their receipts to purchase the Art Toy Angel Boy-DOTOY at a special price of 2,200 baht. Moreover, receipts totaling 3,000 baht or more will allow shoppers to participate in the “Bubble Game” for a chance to win additional items from the Angle Boy-DOTOY Collection, such as shopping bags, sandal bags, and keychains. This campaign will run from December 20, 2024, to January 1, 2025.
Prawit further stated that “For Phuket’s high season, Jungceylon is packed with activities and entertainment to welcome tourists from around the world, beginning in November 2024. He anticipates that in the final quarter, the center will see tourist traffic of no less than 45,000–50,000 visitors per day, an increase of 15–20%. The main target remains international tourists, making up over 80%, with most visitors from Europe, such as Russia, Australia, the UK, Germany, the United States, and Scandinavia. Furthermore, Asian tourists are growing, with arrivals from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, alongside tourists from China. Most are FIT (Free Independent Travelers) who plan their own trips, a segment currently showing strong growth.”
To solidify its status as a “Shopping Destination in Patong,” Jungceylon is launching the season with the campaign “Jungceylon 7 Days Special: Thai Fest,” offering seven extraordinary days of special deals. In collaboration with over 300 stores, the center will feature discounts of up to 70%.
Shoppers who spend 3,000 baht will receive a chic Jungceylon plastic woven bag, while those who spend 5,000 baht or more will get a limited edition “Jungceylon Junk Pants.” Receipts can be shown at the Tourist Privilege booth in the Bay Zone. Throughout seven days, visitors will also enjoy daily Thai cultural performances, including Muay Thai demonstrations, Thai dance, traditional Thai dessert-making, fruit carving, and Southern-style shadow puppetry. The event will run from November 13–19, 2024.
Moreover, visitors can look forward to a grand parade marking the launch of Phuket’s tourism season.
Experience the joy, smiles, and laughter with a world of imagination in Patong’s Oasis and enjoy endless fun and unforgettable memories in a dream world of Jungceylon, under the concept “A Journey to Wonderland” at the Phuket Carnival on Patong Beach Road on December 8, 2024. Join the Christmas and New Year 2025 celebration in nonstop style with “Santa Claus Around the World,” a grand parade of international Santas from over 13 countries dressed in adorable traditional outfits. Activities include Christmas Carol singing and a Christmas Concert featuring diva singer “Silvy” Pavida Moriggi, known for her powerful and unique voice, from December 23–25, 2024.
End the year and welcome 2025 together with the New Year’s Eve Party, featuring timeless hits of the legendary “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley with Elvis fans, the thrilling Reindeer Racing Competition, and a New Year 90’s Retro Concert, where you can dance the night away to 90’s hits, filling everyone’s hearts with joy. This final celebration will take place on December 31, 2024 – January 1, 2025.”
“The Jungceylon Shopping Center in Patong, Phuket, will extend its operating hours during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday season. This will allow both Thai and international tourists to fully enjoy their time relaxing, dining, drinking, and shopping. The center will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. from December 23, 2024, to January 1, 2025,” said Prawit.