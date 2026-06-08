Tokyo stocks plunge as AI-linked shares trigger heavy selling

Tokyo shares sank on Monday (8 June), with artificial intelligence-related stocks leading a broad sell-off after US technology shares declined late last week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 at one point dropped by more than 3,100 points.

The Nikkei index, made up of 225 selected issues on the Prime section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed at 64,024.60, falling 2,563.52 points, or 3.84 per cent, from Friday’s finish.

The weakness followed losses in major US stock indexes on Friday, when stronger-than-expected jobs data fuelled expectations that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates.