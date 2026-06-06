Japan will survey prosecutors nationwide on sexual harassment

The supreme office issued related instructions to local prosecutor offices across the country last month and plans to compile a report by the end of fiscal 2026.
This was revealed by Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi at a press conference on Friday (June 5). "We are considering further concrete measures to improve the workplace environment," Hiraguchi said.
In the high-profile case, Kentaro Kitagawa, 66, is on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a female subordinate prosecutor.
In March, the female prosecutor submitted a petition to the justice minister and the prosecutor-general, requesting the launch of an independent investigative panel and a harassment survey covering all employees at prosecutor offices.
However, she resigned at the end of April, suggesting that her petition was ignored.
On Friday, she issued a statement arguing that a harassment survey by the top prosecutor's office is pointless and calling for a third-party committee to conduct a fair and neutral survey.
During the day's press conference, Hiraguchi noted that establishing a third-party committee could cause problems in terms of the independence of the judiciary, as Kitagawa's criminal trial is ongoing. "It requires extremely careful consideration," the minister said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]