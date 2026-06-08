Japan plans bank capital relief for public-private funding

Japan’s Financial Services Agency said on Monday (June 8) that it plans to conditionally relax capital adequacy requirements for banks, in a move designed to encourage them to invest in companies.

Under the proposal, banks would be allowed to hold less capital against certain investments made jointly with government-backed financial institutions.

The regulator regards such public-private investments as carrying lower risks than ordinary investments, meaning banks would not need to set aside the same level of capital as a buffer against possible losses.