Songkran Phuket 2026: where to play water fights across the island

Songkran Festival 2026 is almost here. If you’re in Phuket, nearby provinces, or travelling to the island, here’s a handy checklist of where to celebrate—plus the dates and highlights for each event.
Retro “Mon Rak Songkran”: soak up Thai traditions
- Date: April 12, 2026
- Time: 4.00pm-9.00pm
- Venue: Charter Walking Street
- Dress in traditional Thai outfits with a retro luk thung vibe
- Water-pouring over Buddha images for blessings
- Pay respects to elders and receive blessings
- Sand pagoda building to continue Thai traditions
- Enjoy retro ramwong dancing and long-drum performances
- Make scented Thai water and string jasmine garlands
Songkran No Alcohol Festival Phuket 2026
- Date: April 13, 2026
- Time: 4.00pm-10.00pm
- Venues: Dibuk Road (in front of Limelight Phuket) and the 72nd Anniversary Commemoration Park of Her Majesty the Queen (Dragon Courtyard)
- Water-pouring over Buddha images for blessings
- Miss Songkran parade
- Pay respects to elders and receive blessings
- Mini-concert by The Toys and local artists
- A designated Safety Zone for safer Songkran celebrations
- No alcohol to help reduce accident risks