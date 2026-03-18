Songkran Phuket 2026: where to play water fights across the island

Songkran Festival 2026 is almost here. If you’re in Phuket, nearby provinces, or travelling to the island, here’s a handy checklist of where to celebrate—plus the dates and highlights for each event.



Retro “Mon Rak Songkran”: soak up Thai traditions

Date: April 12, 2026

Time: 4.00pm-9.00pm

Venue: Charter Walking Street

Dress in traditional Thai outfits with a retro luk thung vibe

Water-pouring over Buddha images for blessings

Pay respects to elders and receive blessings

Sand pagoda building to continue Thai traditions

Enjoy retro ramwong dancing and long-drum performances

Make scented Thai water and string jasmine garlands







Songkran No Alcohol Festival Phuket 2026