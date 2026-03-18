Songkran Phuket 2026: where to play water fights across the island

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2026

Planning Songkran in Phuket? Here are the key 2026 splash zones and festival highlights—from old-town events to alcohol-free celebrations and EDM parties.

Songkran Festival 2026 is almost here. If you’re in Phuket, nearby provinces, or travelling to the island, here’s a handy checklist of where to celebrate—plus the dates and highlights for each event.

Songkran Phuket 2026: where to play water fights across the island


Retro “Mon Rak Songkran”: soak up Thai traditions

  • Date: April 12, 2026
  • Time: 4.00pm-9.00pm
  • Venue: Charter Walking Street
  • Dress in traditional Thai outfits with a retro luk thung vibe
  • Water-pouring over Buddha images for blessings
  • Pay respects to elders and receive blessings
  • Sand pagoda building to continue Thai traditions
  • Enjoy retro ramwong dancing and long-drum performances
  • Make scented Thai water and string jasmine garlands


Songkran Phuket 2026: where to play water fights across the island


Songkran No Alcohol Festival Phuket 2026

  • Date: April 13, 2026
  • Time: 4.00pm-10.00pm
  • Venues: Dibuk Road (in front of Limelight Phuket) and the 72nd Anniversary Commemoration Park of Her Majesty the Queen (Dragon Courtyard)
  • Water-pouring over Buddha images for blessings
  • Miss Songkran parade
  • Pay respects to elders and receive blessings
  • Mini-concert by The Toys and local artists
  • A designated Safety Zone for safer Songkran celebrations
  • No alcohol to help reduce accident risks

Songkran Phuket 2026: where to play water fights across the island


LANKA - Dark Soul of Paradise - Phuket EDM Music Festival

  • International electronic music festival
  • Dates: April 12-14, 2026 (paid event)
  • Venue: Koh Sirey


“Sad Roi Lhaow” 2026

  • Dates: April 11-15, 2026 (paid event)
  • Venue: NAKA Market, Phuket
  • Full-on water splashing, foam party, live music and headline concerts
  • April 11, 2026: Wong Phatthalung, MOCCA GARDEN
  • April 12, 2026: YENTED
  • April 13, 2026: 1000 CHASER (1MILL, FIIXD, 4BANG, 19HUNNID, SUNNYBONE)
  • April 14, 2026: D GERRARD
  • April 15, 2026: SARAN, Z9, BLVCKHEART & DIE OUT
  • Plus performances by Ananta and VIBRATE (DNA)

Songkran Phuket 2026: where to play water fights across the island

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