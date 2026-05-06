Japan secures UAE pledge to expand oil stockpiles amid Hormuz closure

Japan said Tuesday (May 5) that it had secured a United Arab Emirates commitment to expand joint crude oil reserves maintained in Japan by Emirati companies, as Tokyo moves to protect energy supplies amid worsening tensions in the Middle East.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said he requested in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday during talks with Sultan Al Jaber, his UAE counterpart and the Gulf state’s special envoy to Japan.

The two ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation to secure a stable flow of crude oil, with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy transport route, still closed because of the deteriorating situation in the region.