Middle East war hits Phuket hotels, triggers booking cancellations

Suksit Suvunditkul, President of the Thai Hotels Association (Southern Chapter), said on Monday (March 16) that around seven to eight airlines have been affected by the fighting in the Middle East, resulting in about 10% of all hotel bookings in Phuket being cancelled.

However, this is still not considered a very high figure, because one of the key factors helping to soften the impact is that this period falls during Ramadan, when tourists from the Middle East would normally be travelling less anyway.

At the same time, tourist markets from other regions, such as Europe, Asia and Russia, have been able to offset some of the decline.