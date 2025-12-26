Notorious scammer gets 20 years; court orders repayment in investment scam case

Bangkok’s Criminal Court has sentenced Prasit Jeawkok and others in a case involving the alleged deception of large numbers of people into investing, handing down jail terms that were later capped at 20 years under Thai law.
The court ruled on Thursday (December 25), filed by prosecutors from the Economic and Resources Litigation Division 1, against two companies, Beyond World Co., Ltd. and Web Sawadee Plc, and four individuals, including Prasit.
The court found Defendants 1–3 guilty of offences related to fraudulent borrowing from the public and public fraud.
Prasit (Defendant 3) was initially sentenced across 242 counts to a combined 806 years and 8 months, but the term was capped at 20 years.
Defendant 5, described as a close aide, was convicted as a supporter and given 74 years, 8 months and 29 days, also capped at 20 years.
The two companies were fined a little over THB80 million each, while Defendants 4 and 6 were acquitted but ordered held in custody pending appeal.
The court also ordered Defendants 1–3 to jointly repay money to 267 victims.
Prasit had previously been convicted in another fraud case.
On July 3, 2023, the court sentenced him to a cumulative term of 1,155 years, capped at 20 years, and ordered compensation of more than THB1 billion.