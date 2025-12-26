Notorious scammer gets 20 years; court orders repayment in investment scam case

Bangkok’s Criminal Court has sentenced Prasit Jeawkok and others in a case involving the alleged deception of large numbers of people into investing, handing down jail terms that were later capped at 20 years under Thai law.

The court ruled on Thursday (December 25), filed by prosecutors from the Economic and Resources Litigation Division 1, against two companies, Beyond World Co., Ltd. and Web Sawadee Plc, and four individuals, including Prasit.