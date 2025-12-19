ASCS hits scam networks in Joint Disruption Week crackdown

The Royal Thai Police (RTP), through its Anti-Scam Command Centre (ASCS), has joined forces with Meta and leading global law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security, and British and Australian authorities, to execute "Joint Disruption Week" in Bangkok.

This proactive operation successfully shut down over 59,000 high-risk pages and currently blocks over 4,000 fraudulent advertisements daily.

Global Alliance Against Cybercrime

Under the leadership of Pol Gen Thana Chuwong, Deputy Commissioner General and Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Assistant Commissioner General, the ASCS has escalated its crackdown on technological crimes.