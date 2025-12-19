ASCS hits scam networks in Joint Disruption Week crackdown

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2025

Major step for Thailand as ASCS leads a global coalition to purge fraudulent ads and secure digital landscape across Southeast Asia.

  • Thailand's Anti-Scam Command Centre (ASCS) partnered with Meta and global law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, for a "Joint Disruption Week" crackdown on scam networks.
  • The operation successfully shut down over 59,000 high-risk pages and Facebook accounts linked to money laundering and illegal recruitment schemes.
  • As a result of the collaboration, enhanced systems now block more than 4,000 fraudulent advertisements daily.
  • The crackdown identified six key suspects connected to major scam centres in Cambodia, with legal proceedings and arrests being initiated.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP), through its Anti-Scam Command Centre (ASCS), has joined forces with Meta and leading global law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security, and British and Australian authorities, to execute "Joint Disruption Week" in Bangkok.

Global Alliance Against Cybercrime

Under the leadership of Pol Gen Thana Chuwong, Deputy Commissioner General and Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Assistant Commissioner General, the ASCS has escalated its crackdown on technological crimes.

ASCS hits scam networks in Joint Disruption Week crackdown

This special operation, hosted in Bangkok, brought together elite international partners, including:

  • US Scam Centre Strike Force
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
  • Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)
  • United States Secret Service (USSS)
  • Australian Federal Police (AFP)
  • Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC)
  • National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom
  • Singapore Police Force (SPF)

Proactive Results: Dismantling Online Networks

Throughout the week-long operation, the ASCS and its partners intensified their crackdown on transnational criminal networks. Key achievements include:

  • Removal of High-Risk Accounts: Successfully deleted over 59,000 fake pages and high-risk Facebook accounts linked to money laundering operations and illegal recruitment schemes.
  • Ad Suppression: Enhanced collaborative detection systems now allow for the blocking of more than 4,000 scam advertisements per day.
  • Suspect Identification: Identified 6 key suspects, including labour brokers connected to major scam centres in Cambodia. Legal proceedings and arrests are being initiated immediately.

ASCS hits scam networks in Joint Disruption Week crackdown

Looking Toward 2026: Expanding the Shield

This operation marks a significant milestone for Thailand as a regional leader in the fight against online fraud in Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead to 2026, the ASCS plans to further expand its partnership with Meta and international law enforcement.

The centre also intends to invite other leading technology companies into the network to elevate global standards for cyber defence and protect citizens both in Thailand and abroad.

ASCS hits scam networks in Joint Disruption Week crackdown

