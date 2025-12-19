ASCS hits scam networks in Joint Disruption Week crackdown

The Royal Thai Police (RTP), through its Anti-Scam Command Centre (ASCS), has joined forces with Meta and leading global law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security, and British and Australian authorities, to execute "Joint Disruption Week" in Bangkok.
This proactive operation successfully shut down over 59,000 high-risk pages and currently blocks over 4,000 fraudulent advertisements daily.
Under the leadership of Pol Gen Thana Chuwong, Deputy Commissioner General and Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Assistant Commissioner General, the ASCS has escalated its crackdown on technological crimes.
This special operation, hosted in Bangkok, brought together elite international partners, including:
Throughout the week-long operation, the ASCS and its partners intensified their crackdown on transnational criminal networks. Key achievements include:
This operation marks a significant milestone for Thailand as a regional leader in the fight against online fraud in Southeast Asia.
Looking ahead to 2026, the ASCS plans to further expand its partnership with Meta and international law enforcement.
The centre also intends to invite other leading technology companies into the network to elevate global standards for cyber defence and protect citizens both in Thailand and abroad.