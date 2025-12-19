Border clashes leave casualties as humanitarian aid efforts continue

From December 8 to December 19, 2025, a series of clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers occurred across four border provinces, according to a source from the Second Army Area. The ongoing conflict has resulted in casualties on both sides.
For the Thai military, the bodies of the deceased soldiers have been returned for religious ceremonies, while two bodies remain on the battlefield and are currently being extracted.
On the Cambodian side, soldiers who died within Thai territory were recovered by the Thai Army, but Cambodian authorities refused to accept the bodies.
This has left a persistent odour along the border, reminiscent of a similar incident in July, when Cambodia rejected the return of fallen soldiers, claiming they were not Cambodian nationals.
In response, the Thai Army scattered quicklime around the area to prevent the spread of disease and mask the unpleasant smell.
The situation is part of the ongoing efforts of the border coordination unit in Trat, under the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC).
The unit is tasked with coordinating security along the border and collaborating with Cambodian authorities to address humanitarian concerns and follow established protocols.
In a related incident, clashes in the three-house area and Ban Nong Ree in the Chamrark subdistrict of Mueang Trat resulted in Cambodian military casualties.
The Trat Marine Special Task Force recovered the body parts of the fallen soldiers, which are awaiting coordination with Cambodian authorities.
The border coordination unit in Trat has arranged for the bodies to be temporarily stored at Trat Hospital, ensuring the process adheres to humanitarian guidelines.